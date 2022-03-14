Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.49, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had lost 15% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million, which would represent changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Horizon Technology Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

