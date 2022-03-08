Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had lost 6.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

