Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $15.81, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had lost 3.73% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.77 million, up 46.67% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.52, which means Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.