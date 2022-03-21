Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $13.82, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had lost 13.03% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the prior-year quarter.

HRZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.02, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HRZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

