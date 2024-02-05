Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) standing at $13.27, reflecting a -0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Shares of the investment company have depreciated by 1.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Horizon Technology Finance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.21 million, indicating a 26.19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.64% lower. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.