Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) standing at $13.29, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the investment company witnessed a loss of 3.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Horizon Technology Finance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 20% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.21 million, indicating a 26.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Horizon Technology Finance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.64% decrease. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.52.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.