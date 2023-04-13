Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/23, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (Symbol: HRZN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 5/16/23. As a percentage of HRZN's recent stock price of $11.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when HRZN shares open for trading on 4/17/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRZN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRZN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.67 per share, with $14.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.58.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

