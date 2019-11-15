Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HRZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that HRZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.67, the dividend yield is 9.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRZN was $12.67, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.48 and a 23.01% increase over the 52 week low of $10.30.

HRZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HRZN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

