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HTFC

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Corporate Bond (HTFC) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 35.55

April 28, 2026 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:HTFC) has been revised to $35.55 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of $30.35 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.80 to a high of $43.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.46% from the latest reported closing price of $24.61 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 74K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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