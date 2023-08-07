Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HRZN

In trading on Monday, shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (Symbol: HRZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.15, changing hands as low as $12.13 per share. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRZN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.67 per share, with $13.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.20.

