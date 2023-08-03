Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30 (HTFB) Price Target Decreased by 10.24% to 22.21

The average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:HTFB) has been revised to 22.21 / share. This is an decrease of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 24.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.00 to a high of 30.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.49% from the latest reported closing price of 23.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTFB is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTFB by 2.28% over the last quarter.

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 94K shares. No change in the last quarter.

