Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30 (HTFB) Price Target Decreased by 10.24% to 22.21

The average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:HTFB) has been revised to 22.21 / share. This is an decrease of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 24.74 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.00 to a high of 30.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.49% from the latest reported closing price of 23.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp - 4.875% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTFB is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 424K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTFB by 2.28% over the last quarter.
BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 94K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Horizon Technology Finance Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Second Quarter 2023 Net Investment Income per Share of $0.54; NAV per Share of $11.07 - - Debt Portfolio Yield of 16.3% - - Grew Portfolio Year over Year by 24% to $715 Mill
- Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for October, November and December 2023 Totaling $0.33 per Share
- Horizon Technology Finance Provides Second Quarter 2023 Portfolio Update
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
- Monroe Capital Completes Acquisition of Horizon Technology Finance Management and Expands into Venture Debt
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.