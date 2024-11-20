Horizon Robotics Adjusts Share Offering Amidst Market Strategy

Horizon Robotics Class B (HK:9660) has released an update.

Horizon Robotics has partially exercised its over-allotment option, issuing 170,427,600 Class B Ordinary Shares at HK$3.99 each to address over-allocations in its International Offering. The stabilization period for the company’s global offering, managed by Goldman Sachs, concluded on November 20, 2024. This move underscores Horizon Robotics’ strategic positioning in the market as it navigates the complexities of its weighted voting rights structure.

