Horizon Pharma Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $127.07 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $60.97 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Horizon Pharma Inc reported adjusted earnings of $280.06 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $945 million from $876.4 million last year.

Horizon Pharma Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $127.07 Mln. vs. $60.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $945 Mln vs. $876.4 Mln last year.

