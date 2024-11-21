Horizon Oil’s New Share Rights Signal Growth Potential

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the issuance of over 8 million unquoted share rights under an employee incentive scheme, highlighting their strategy to align employee interests with company performance. This move signals a potential for growth and increased shareholder value, making it an attractive development for investors monitoring the oil sector.

