Horizon Oil Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Horizon Oil Limited reported a robust quarter ending September 2024 with a 35% surge in production and significant revenue growth, bolstered by strategic oil and gas sales. The company’s cash reserves grew to US$60.7 million despite substantial investments, positioning Horizon for further expansion and shareholder returns. Key initiatives like infill drilling and strategic agreements are aimed at sustaining long-term production growth.

