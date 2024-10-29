News & Insights

Horizon Oil Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

October 29, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited reported a robust quarter ending September 2024 with a 35% surge in production and significant revenue growth, bolstered by strategic oil and gas sales. The company’s cash reserves grew to US$60.7 million despite substantial investments, positioning Horizon for further expansion and shareholder returns. Key initiatives like infill drilling and strategic agreements are aimed at sustaining long-term production growth.

