Horizon Oil Limited Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Horizon Oil Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, in Sydney, where shareholders will discuss key financial reports and vote on the election and re-election of board members. The meeting will also consider resolutions related to the remuneration and incentive plans of the Managing Director. Investors can participate via live webcast to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance decisions.

