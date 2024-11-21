Horizon Oil Limited Issues Employee Share Rights

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the issuance of 1,231,170 unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, designated under ASX code HZNAL, were issued on November 20, 2024, and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce through strategic equity allocations.

For further insights into AU:HZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.