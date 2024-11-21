News & Insights

Horizon Oil Limited Issues Employee Share Rights

November 21, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the issuance of 1,231,170 unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, designated under ASX code HZNAL, were issued on November 20, 2024, and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce through strategic equity allocations.

