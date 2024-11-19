News & Insights

Horizon Oil Limited Announces Leadership Change and Financial Success

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited has achieved significant financial growth under the leadership of retiring Chairman Mike Harding, reducing debt and enhancing shareholder returns to over AUD 200 million. The company has maintained a strong balance sheet with consistent dividends, boosting its share price and outperforming peers. With a new chairman and plans for further strategic growth, Horizon remains focused on its core assets and investment opportunities.

