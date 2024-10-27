News & Insights

Horizon Oil Issues New Share Rights for Growth

October 27, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the issuance of over 1 million unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to align the company’s workforce with its growth objectives, potentially increasing shareholder value. Investors might see this as a positive step in strengthening the company’s market position.

