Horizon Oil Issues New Share Rights for Growth

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the issuance of over 1 million unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to align the company’s workforce with its growth objectives, potentially increasing shareholder value. Investors might see this as a positive step in strengthening the company’s market position.

