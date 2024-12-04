Horizon Oil Begins Strategic Drilling at Mereenie Field

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited, through its joint venture, has commenced drilling at the Mereenie field targeting a significant increase in gas production. The campaign involves two wells, West Mereenie-29 and West Mereenie-30, which are expected to meet the growing demand in the Northern Territory market. This development underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its energy portfolio in Australasia.

