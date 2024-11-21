Horizon Oil Aligns Leadership Incentives with Growth Goals

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Horizon Oil Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Richard Beament, with the acquisition of over 9 million performance rights approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move, involving a mix of Deferred STI Rights and Long Term Performance Rights, underscores the company’s strategy to align leadership incentives with long-term performance goals. Investors in Horizon Oil may find this development indicative of potential future growth and confidence in the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:HZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.