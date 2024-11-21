Horizon Oil Aligns Leadership Incentives with Growth Goals

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.
Horizon Oil Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Richard Beament, with the acquisition of over 9 million performance rights approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move, involving a mix of Deferred STI Rights and Long Term Performance Rights, underscores the company’s strategy to align leadership incentives with long-term performance goals. Investors in Horizon Oil may find this development indicative of potential future growth and confidence in the company’s leadership.
