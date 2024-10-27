Horizon Minerals Reports Significant Cash Outflow for Q3

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd reported a cash flow statement for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, indicating a net cash outflow of $2.4 million from operating activities. The company also experienced a $551,000 net cash outflow from investing activities, mainly due to exploration and evaluation expenses. The financials reflect ongoing investments in exploration and lack of significant revenue generation, impacting liquidity.

