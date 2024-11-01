Horizon Minerals Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 18,579,600 unquoted performance rights under their employee incentive scheme. This move signifies the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with business performance, which could influence investor confidence. Market participants might view this as a strategic step to enhance productivity and shareholder value.

