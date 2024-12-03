Horizon Minerals Issues 7.5M Performance Rights

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.
Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 7.5 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to align employee interests with company performance, potentially boosting future growth. Investors might see this as a positive indicator of the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
