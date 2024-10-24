News & Insights

Horizon Minerals to Issue New Shares on ASX

October 24, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd is set to issue over 311 million new fully paid ordinary shares, as announced on October 25, 2024. The proposed securities are expected to be available for trading on the Australian Securities Exchange starting December 2, 2024. This strategic move could potentially influence the company’s stock liquidity and market capitalization.

