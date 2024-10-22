News & Insights

Horizon Minerals Initiates Trading Halt for Major Acquisition

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant material acquisition and capital raising. The trading suspension, effective immediately, will remain in place until the company releases its announcement or until normal trading resumes on October 25, 2024. This move has sparked interest in the financial markets, with investors eagerly awaiting further details.

