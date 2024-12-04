Horizon Minerals Director Increases Stake Significantly

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a significant change in its director’s shareholding, as Warren Hallam acquired over a million fully paid ordinary shares, amounting to $50,000, through a shareholder-approved placement. This move, ratified at the recent Annual General Meeting, highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to engage its leadership in its financial growth.

