Horizon Minerals Director Expands Shareholding

November 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Grant Haywood, who has acquired an additional 420,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, totaling a value of $20,135. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings to over 2.8 million shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

