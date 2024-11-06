Horizon Minerals Director Expands Shareholding

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Grant Haywood, who has acquired an additional 420,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, totaling a value of $20,135. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings to over 2.8 million shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:HRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.