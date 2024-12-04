Horizon Minerals Director Acquires Performance Rights

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Grant Haywood acquiring 7.5 million performance rights after shareholder approval at the recent AGM. This move could indicate strategic positioning for future growth, attracting keen interest from investors monitoring leadership actions in the company.

