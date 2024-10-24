Horizon Minerals and Poseidon Nickel Merger to Boost Gold Production

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited are set to merge, creating a mid-cap gold producer in Western Australia, with Horizon acquiring all Poseidon shares. The merger will consolidate significant gold resources and utilize Poseidon’s Black Swan infrastructure to expedite gold production, supported by a $14 million capital raise. This strategic alignment aims to increase market relevance and appeal to investors while reducing corporate overheads.

For further insights into AU:HRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.