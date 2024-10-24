News & Insights

Horizon Minerals and Poseidon Nickel Announce Merger

October 24, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd and Poseidon Nickel Ltd have announced a proposed merger through schemes of arrangement, where Horizon will acquire all shares in Poseidon. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by combining their strengths in the goldfields sector. Investors are advised to consider their financial situation and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

