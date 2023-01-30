Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.68MM shares of Mesabi Trust (MSB). This represents 20.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.13MM shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.06% and an increase in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesabi Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSB is 0.3382%, a decrease of 8.8384%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 5,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Valueworks holds 723,395 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724,785 shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 12.87% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 536,069 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584,354 shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 431,909 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428,409 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Mad River Investors holds 197,825 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195,425 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 72,756 shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,185 shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Declares $0.84 Dividend

Mesabi Trust said on July 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2022 received the payment on August 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the most recent share price of $23.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 14.07%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Mesabi Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesabi Trust is a royalty trust organized under the laws of the State of New York in 1961 to derive income from an iron mine (the Peter Mitchell Mine) located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. Under various agreements the mine is operated by Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“CCI”). Northshore mines the ore, which is in the form of taconite, a hard rock containing approximately 21% recoverable iron, crushes it, separates the iron particles from the non-metallic, and forms the resulting concentrate into pellets which are shipped for use in steel-producing blast furnaces of customers of CCI, an international mining company, the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.