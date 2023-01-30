Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)

Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.92% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamco Investors. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GBL is 0.0820%, a decrease of 10.0782%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 5,281K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS holds 2,417,500 shares

Neuberger Berman Group holds 450,122 shares

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 160,093 shares

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 127,522 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 122,828 shares

Gamco Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions across Value and Growth Equity, ESG-SRI, Convertibles, sector- focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business. In addition to its Value strategies, for over 30 years the firm has managed solutions in Growth and Global Growth Equity, Convertibles, SRI, and Merger Arbitrage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.