Horizon-Greenstone Merger Wins Shareholder Approval

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Ltd shareholders and optionholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed merger with Horizon Minerals Ltd, as indicated by the high percentage of votes in favor at their respective scheme meetings. The approval marks a significant step towards the completion of the merger, which aims to create a new major player in the Western Australia goldfields, although it remains subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions.

