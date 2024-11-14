News & Insights

Horizon Gold Sells Alto Metals Stake for Profit

November 14, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Limited has successfully sold its entire stake in Alto Metals Limited, resulting in a significant profit of $5.16 million. The proceeds from this sale will bolster Horizon’s efforts in advancing the Gum Creek Feasibility Study and repaying a short-term loan. This move strengthens Horizon’s position in its quest to become a leading gold producer in Western Australia’s Sandstone district.

