Horizon Gold Ltd Adjusts Stake in Alto Metals

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.
Horizon Gold Ltd and its associates have announced their cessation as substantial holders in Alto Metals Limited, effective from November 13, 2024. This strategic move marks a significant shift in the company’s investment strategy, potentially influencing market dynamics and investor sentiments. The change reflects a reevaluation of their involvement in Alto Metals’ voting securities.
