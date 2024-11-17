News & Insights

Horizon Gold Launches Strategic Drilling at Gum Creek

November 17, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd has initiated a 2,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia, aimed at enhancing the feasibility study by filling in data gaps and improving pit designs. The drilling will target high-priority areas, with subsequent plans for a 10,000-meter RC drilling campaign to boost resource confidence and explore potential extensions of the gold deposits. This strategic move could potentially increase the project’s gold resource, attracting interest from investors keen on gold exploration opportunities.

