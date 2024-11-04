Horizon Gold Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd’s director, Peter Ross Sullivan, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring an additional 2 million fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, valued at $790,000. This acquisition brings his total indirect holding to over 2.4 million shares, indicating a significant vote of confidence in the company’s potential. Investors may find this move noteworthy as director share purchases often signal positive insider sentiment.

