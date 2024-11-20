News & Insights

Horizon Gold Boosts Prospects at Gum Creek Project

November 20, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd is making significant strides at its Gum Creek Gold Project, with a Scoping Study indicating positive economic potential and the commencement of a Feasibility Study to further enhance the project’s prospects. The company has initiated a 2,000-meter diamond drilling program, followed by 10,000 meters of infill and extension RC drilling, to boost the confidence in its 2.14 million ounce gold resource. Additionally, the sale of its stake in Alto Metals Limited has strengthened Horizon Gold’s financial position to expedite the project’s development.

