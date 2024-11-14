Horizon Gold Boosts Cash Flow with Alto Metals Sale

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd has sold its entire stake in Alto Metals Limited for $5.16 million, yielding a substantial profit from its initial investment of $3.17 million. The proceeds will be used to advance the Gum Creek Feasibility Study and repay a loan from Zeta Resources Limited. This strategic move supports Horizon’s ambition to become a leading gold producer in Western Australia’s Sandstone district.

