Horizon Gold Advances Exploration at Gum Creek Project

October 21, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd is advancing its Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia, focusing on resource expansion and cost optimization. The company is conducting geotechnical drilling and reassessing mining and processing costs to potentially extend the mine’s life beyond the current 10-year plan. With significant resources already identified, Horizon aims to enhance the project’s economic viability through further exploration and development.

