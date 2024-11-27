Horizon Copper Reports Key Portfolio Advancements

Royalty North (TSE:HCU) has released an update.
Horizon Copper Corp. has reported significant progress in its high-quality copper portfolio, highlighting the Hugo North Extension’s exceptional high-grade drill results. The company is also encouraged by the advancement of underground development at the Oyu Tolgoi mine and SSR Mining’s pre-construction activities at Hod Maden. These developments underline the potential for long-term value for Horizon shareholders.
