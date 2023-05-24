Horizon Construction shares plummet in Hong Kong trading debut

Updates shares, adds background

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares of China's Horizon Construction Development Ltd 9930.HK plunged 29% in their Hong Kong market debut on Thursday after it raised $210.2 million in its initial public offering.

The provider of construction services opened at HK$3.26 per share after it priced its shares at HK$4.52 each, which was at the bottom of a range flagged to investors when the deal was launched.

The stock was fell as much as 29% in early trade to HK$3.21.

Horizon is being spun off from financial services provider Far East Horizon Ltd 3360.HK which will retain a 71.7% stake.

Demand for Horizon Construction shares during the IPO's bookbuild was weak, with retail investors taking up just 12% of the stock on offer to them, according to the company's filings.

There were 36.47 million shares on offer for sale to Hong Kong's retail investors but those shareholders bought only 4.48 million shares, the filings showed.

The stock that was not bought was sold to institutional investors.

Hong Kong's army of retail investors are typically strong participants in IPOs but ongoing stockmarket volatility has prompted them to retreat from equities.

The city's Hang Seng Index .HSI is down about 3% year to date.

The institutional tranche was 1.47 times oversubscribed with 122 investors taking stock in the IPO, which is also considered weak compared to previous deals where books were multiple times oversubscribed.

