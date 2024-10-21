Horizon Construction Reports Revenue Growth and Global Expansion

Horizon Construction Development Limited (HK:9930) has released an update.

Horizon Construction Development Limited reported a year-on-year revenue increase for the first nine months of 2024, driven by a robust expansion strategy in both domestic and international markets. The company has significantly boosted its overseas presence, establishing 44 branches across seven countries and enhancing equipment utilization, which has led to notable profit gains. With a strong financial position, Horizon Construction aims to continue its growth trajectory and deliver impressive returns for shareholders.

