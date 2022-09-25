Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.16

The board of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.16 on the 21st of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Horizon Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Horizon Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Horizon Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:HBNC Historic Dividend September 25th 2022

Horizon Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.142 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Horizon Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Horizon Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 Horizon Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

