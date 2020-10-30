Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.5% to hit US$60m. Horizon Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$0.46, which was an impressive 29% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HBNC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Horizon Bancorp's four analysts is for revenues of US$218.5m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 16% to US$1.23 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$216.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.21 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$14.00. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Horizon Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Horizon Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.1% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Horizon Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Horizon Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Horizon Bancorp you should be aware of.

