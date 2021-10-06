Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.49, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBNC was $18.49, representing a -8.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.17 and a 73.62% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

HBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports HBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.31%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hbnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

