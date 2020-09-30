Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBNC was $10.04, representing a -48.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 35.31% increase over the 52 week low of $7.42.

HBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.21%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

