Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.5, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBNC was $18.5, representing a -8.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.17 and a 133.29% increase over the 52 week low of $7.93.

HBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). HBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports HBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

