Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HBNC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBNC was $15.56, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.98 and a 109.7% increase over the 52 week low of $7.42.

HBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.04%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.